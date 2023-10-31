In honor of National Pickle Day on Tuesday, November 14, Jimmy John’s is upping the ante on all things dill and debuting the brand’s first-ever, limited-edition chip flavor—the Pickle Jimmy Chips—designed specifically for the holiday.

Starting with classic Jimmy Chips made with real salt and 100% peanut oil, the limited-edition Pickle Jimmy Chips feature a balance of salt, sour, and dill notes. The new chips were created following an overwhelming number of requests for pickle-flavored chips from guests over the years.

Party pickle people can also wear their love on their sleeves on Pickle Day and beyond with a new Jimmy John’s Pickle Sweatshirt ($50), Pickle Socks ($15), and a Pickle Ball Paddle Set ($60)—all available for purchase while supplies last on the Jimmy John’s Online Store.

“We see our fans profess their love for Jimmy Pickles daily and love to celebrate that excitement with something extra special each year when National Pickle Day comes around,” said Jimmy John’s Director of Culinary Innovation Dustin Hilinski. “This year, we wanted to take it up a notch and give guests something they’ve been asking for, a dill-flavored chip, which led us to develop the new Pickle Jimmy Chips— a combination of two of our fan-favorite items—JJ’s pickles and Jimmy Chips—into one satisfyingly salty bite for National Pickle Day.”

Freaky Fast Rewards Members who purchase the exclusive Pickle Jimmy Chips by November 12 will unlock the new VIPP (Very Important Pickle People) Badge, and Rewards fans who want to brine and dine on National Pickle Day, can celebrate with a free jumbo pickle reward, valid for November 14.

The new Pickle Jimmy Chips will be available now through November 26, while supplies last.