Insomnia Cookies is saying "thank you" to cookies on the sweetest day of the year—National Cookie Day. Beginning Friday, December 1, the bakery’s 250+ locations nationwide will be honoring its favorite sweet treat all weekend long with free cookies, deals, a limited-edition cookie, giveaways, and its second annual Ultimate Cookie Lover Contest through December 4.

Wednesday, 11/29 – Monday, 12/4: Ultimate Cookie Lover Contest and social media giveaways

Insomnia Cookies is searching for its next biggest cookie lover for 2023! Superfans can enter for the chance to win and create their own cookie flavor by sharing a photo or video to Instagram or TikTok proving why they’re the Ultimate Cookie Lover. Visit Insomnia’s Instagram page or TikTok for more prize details and how to enter.

Insomnia Cookies will be dishing out giveaways on Instagram, providing Insomniacs with a chance to win one of many prizes, from gift cards to National Cookie Day swag.

Friday, 12/1 – Sunday, 12/10: National Cookie Day Limited-Edition Cookie, created by the 2022 Ultimate Cookie Lover, Abby Haluska

In 2022, Purdue student Abby Haluska proved to Insomnia Cookies via her TikTok submission that she was the Ultimate Cookie Lover. In 2023, she's proving to all Insomniacs that she's also the Ultimate Cookie creator.

Over the last year, Abby worked with the brand’s Cookievation team to create her own custom cookie: The Cinnamon Bun Filled Deluxe. Cinnamon dough with cinnamon chips, white chocolate chips, filled with cream cheese icing, and the cookie is topped with cinnamon sugar. The suggested retail price is $4.95.