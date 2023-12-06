Packaging provider Novolex is introducing food packaging containers that are both recyclable and made with a minimum 10% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. Manufactured by its brand Waddington North America (WNA), the new products include various sizes of dessert cups, tamper-evident containers, cake containers and bakery clamshells.

"We are proud to add to our growing number of products manufactured with recycled content," says Stephen Kapantais, director of technology for rigid plastics at Novolex. "Sustainability is critical to the future of our industry, and we are committed to creating even more innovative products to reduce our impact on the environment and support the circular economy."

The newest products made with at least 10% PCR include: