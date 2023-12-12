The past 12 months have been another fascinating year for snack and bakery producers. Despite ongoing challenges with inflation, labor, materials costs, supply-chain woes, and other pressing matters, professionals in the industry have managed to overcome obstacles to end the snack and baking business largely on a high note.

The editors of Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery have released the December 2023 digital edition of the magazine. This latest issue includes a number of features on consumer trends, category developments, processing tips and techniques, and more.

The Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies

The December 2023 cover story ranks the top performers in snack and bakery production in terms of sales. The list provides producers at every level to see who the companies at the top are, and to measure their performance against the leaders in the field.

Category focus: tortillas

With U.S. consumers increasingly interest in international tastes, carb-conscious eating, and other trends, tortillas are riding high. This article checks in with leading tortilla makers about their perspectives on the category, product innovation, and what the future might bring.

Processing: tortilla production

The growth of the product category, labor challenges, ever-evolving technology, and other developments are giving tortilla makers a great deal to think about when it comes to their equipment. In this piece, producers and other industry experts weigh in on the evolution, and other information tortilla professionals should keep in mind for future success.

Ingredients: grains

U.S. consumers more than ever looking into healthier eating, including with their snack and bakery purchases. This article connects with experts from leading suppliers on current and emerging consumer trends, new grain ingredients, and how to deliver consumers the established and newly popular grains shoppers are interested in.

To read these features, new product announcements, supplier news, and more, view the December 2023 digital edition of Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery here.