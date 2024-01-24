International Flavors and Fragrances has released Grindsted Pectin FB 420. According to the company, the new ingredient is label-friendly, process-efficient, and offers superior sensory properties for bake-stable fruit fillings

An alternative to starch, Grindsted Pectin FB 420 is made from citrus peels, reportedly giving side products a purpose. This pectin is intended to meet the rising consumer demand for products containing recognizable ingredients while delivering superior functionality, taste, and texture.

Suitable for baking cookies, pastries, pies, or snack bars, Grindsted Pectin FB 420 reportedly ensures high bake stability in fruit fillings, offers formulation flexibility, and increases process efficiency.