Long Table’s 100% heirloom grain pancake and waffle mixes are now available in all 70 Fresh Thyme Market locations spanning the Midwest. Fresh Thyme shoppers can purchase all three of Long Table’s varieties in stores, including popcorn, blue corn, and gluten-free mixes. With the addition of Fresh Thyme, Long Table has expanded its national retail footprint to include 114 retailers in 18 states, in addition to the company’s online store and Amazon storefront.

“The purpose of our work at Long Table is to put better pancakes on the table today for a healthier world tomorrow. It’s why we source our heirloom grains from local regenerative farmers,” said Long Table founder Samuel Taylor. “Fresh Thyme is a dream partner for us because they set a blueprint for improving communities through real, local food. I cried a little when I saw it on the shelf for the first time. I’m so happy to share our pancakes with the people who walk through the Fresh Thyme doors.”

Taylor founded Long Table in Chicago a decade ago as a farmer’s market stand. On a mission to pass down something better to future generations, Long Table is fanatical about building a farm-to-table supply chain that supports small farmers and soil health. An active member of the Artisan Grain Collaborative, ingredients are sourced directly from regenerative farmers in the Midwest who use restorative practices. Long Table’s best-selling popcorn flour pancakes are also the first and only retail product made with popcorn flour in the U.S.

Fresh Thyme Market operates over 70 stores in 11 states across the Midwest.

For more information, visit LongTablePancakes.com.