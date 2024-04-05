Fresh off the ongoing success of its PB2 Pantry baking mixes, PB2 Foods is rolling out another gluten-free option: PB2 Pantry Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix.

Packed with plant-based protein from roasted peanut flour, the new baking mix is easy to make and has a flavor combination of peanuts and cocoa.

“We love seeing fans of our plant-based baking mixes making and enjoying the gluten-free treats they create at home,” says Owen White, director of marketing for PB2 Foods. “We know they’re ready for a new flavor in our PB2 Pantry lineup, and we think they’ll be excited to try our new Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix.”

Made from peanuts with cocoa powder and vegan chocolate chips, the new Double Chocolate Chip Cookie mix delivers 4 g of protein per serving. Like all PB2 Pantry products, the Double Chocolate Chip Cookie mix starts with roasted peanut flour in place of wheat flour.

“The Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix quickly became a best-seller, which is what led us to add another mouthwatering cookie option soon after launching the PB2 Pantry line,” White explains.

A pioneer in plant-based foods since 2007, PB2 Foods launched PB2 Pantry baking mixes in 2022. The better-for-you products contain clean ingredients and no GMOs, are 100% gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, and come in a resealable container for big or small batches.

PB2’s baking mixes are $11.99 online at shop.pb2foods.com and Amazon. Orders over $15 on shop.pb2foods.com qualify for free three-day shipping.

For more information about PB2 Foods, including products and recipes, visit pb2foods.com.