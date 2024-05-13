In Good Hands, the milk protein brand founded by California dairy farmers, has announced the nationwide debut of its milk-protein-packed cheesy Protein Puffs in Sprouts Farmers Markets. In Good Hands' new Protein Puffs are exclusively available nationwide in Sprouts New-For-You Innovation Centers, where the newest, most innovative, and on-trend better-for-you products can be found.

Formulated with protein derived from Real California Milk sourced from California dairy farms, In Good Hands' Protein Puffs boast 24 g of milk protein per bag, delivering 12 g of protein per serving for just 130 calories and 1 g of sugar. The puffs are available in Nacho Cheese and White Cheddar flavors.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for Sprouts Market to be our exclusive retail partner for our national debut,” says Hannah Robbins, head of brand for In Good Hands. “Their Innovation Center is the destination for the newest and hottest trends. Our milk protein-packed cheesy Protein Puffs are just what Sprouts’ consumers seek in a high-protein snack made with real food, real ingredients and Real California Milk.”

In Good Hands Protein Puffs are available in 2-oz. bags and have an SRP of $6.99.

