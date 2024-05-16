Blue Diamond Growers has announced the launch of Ranch Flavored Almonds. With zesty herbs and spices, the limited-edition almonds reportedly pack a ranch-flavored punch along with a crunch.

Blue Diamond focuses on consumer trend analysis and flavor forecasting, which has led to award-winning flavor additions, including the 2023 People Food Award winner Chilé 'N Lime, a now permanent product in the snack portfolio, and the 2024 Good Housekeeping Best Snack Award winning Thin Dipped Double Dark Chocolate.

Recent research found 70% of ranch usage occurs outside the salad bowl, presenting an opportunity to introduce a flavor that consumers are craving across all food varieties, just in time for summer.

"We're so excited to bring a flavor that is loved by so many to our Blue Diamond snack portfolio," says Maya Erwin, vice president, marketing & innovation, Blue Diamond Growers. "We’re always looking for new ways to incorporate trending flavors into our products, and with Ranch, we hope our customers feel inspired to take their taste buds to a new level of deliciousness.”

Blue Diamond's Ranch Flavored Almonds contains six grams of plant protein per serving and is an excellent source of antioxidant vitamin E. The almonds meet various dietary needs, being Kosher, Keto-certified, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Available in a variety of sizes, the 6-oz., 40-oz., and 45-oz. options are portable and resealable. The limited-edition flavor will be available in select sizes at the following retail locations:

Walmart – 6-ounce cans will be available May 2024 - October 2024.

Costco – 45-ounce bags will be available May 2024 while supplies last.

Sam’s Club – 40-ounce bags will be available August 2024 while supplies last.

