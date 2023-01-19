Blue Diamond Growers has announced the return of its popular Chilé 'N Lime Flavored Almonds. The zesty flavor is available at Blue Diamond Nut & Gift Shops in Sacramento, Modesto and Chico, and at select national retailers for a limited time only.

"Blue Diamond is thrilled to bring back this beloved favorite for our customers," said Maya Erwin, vice president of innovation and R&D, Blue Diamond Growers. "Ensuring that almond lovers can enjoy their favorite flavors is why we keep developing new and exciting products, as well as re-introducing flavors that our customers crave."

The Chilé 'N Lime Flavored Almonds include a hint of lime with a tangy and savory spice blend that satisfies even the most adventurous of palates. In addition to the incredible taste, Blue Diamond almonds pack more than six grams of plant protein per serving and are an excellent source of the antioxidant, vitamin E, and a good source of magnesium. The Chilé 'N Lime almonds are a superfood with super flavor. The\California-grown snacks are also gluten-free and kosher certified.

Check out all of the Blue Diamond snack almond flavors on the website at bluediamond.com.