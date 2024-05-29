Fx Chocolate®, a Designs for Health brand that provides functional amounts of high-quality supplements in handcrafted chocolate, announced the launch of its Yes Whey!!!™ chocolate supplement bar. Yes Whey!!!™ harnesses 15g of high-quality whey and milk protein isolates and 2g of creatine monohydrate to help support skeletal muscle growth, strength, recovery, energy production and athletic performance.

The Yes Whey!!!™ bar is designed with consumers' fitness goals in mind. As creatine levels in the body decline naturally with age, research suggests it may help support the preservation of lean muscle in men and women as they grow older.

Unlike its mainstream counterparts, Yes Whey!!!™ does not use ingredients like hydrogenated oils, trans fats, simple sugars, artificial sweeteners, synthetic colors, and additives. Instead, Yes Whey!!!™ uses allulose as its primary sweetener, a naturally occurring sugar prevalent in foods including figs, maple syrup, and raisins. Each bite of Yes Whey!!!™ delivers a chocolatey flavor and creamy chocolate crisp filling.

The Yes Whey!!!™ bar retails for $39.48 for 12 bars.

www.designsforhealth.com