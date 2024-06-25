UK-based Kudos Blends announced that Dustin Nelson has joined the team as VP of sales for North America. The brand will harness Nelson's experience and reputation in the bakery industry to offer its leavening agents to the U.S. market.

With a decade of experience working with bakeries, Nelson has navigated diverse markets, geographies, and products, focusing on customer-specific challenges, and delivering tailored solutions. A transparent and dedicated expert of the bakery industry, he is a welcome addition to Kudos Blends, per the brand.

Nelson has spent the last two months on site in the UK, developing his understanding of the business, its products, and solutions. He now takes his wealth of knowledge back to the U.S., and together with a profound understanding of the U.S. bakery market, he is well equipped with the expertise and passion to help bakery manufacturers achieve their goals. On his recent experience in the UK, Nelson says: “I’ve been really fortunate to spend a few months collaborating with our very talented team and learning about all the different and unique things our leavening systems can do. I am so excited to introduce some new and innovative solutions back home to our bakeries in the U.S”.

After years of investment into the research and development of new leavening agent technology, Kudos Blends has developed products such as Zeus, its new range of leavening agents. One of the new products within the Zeus range allows bakeries to increase the shelf life of baked goods, ensuring products remain fresh for longer, allowing greater market reach and reducing food waste for manufacturers, retailers, and consumers.

Since 2011, the company has been exporting all over the world, starting with its bakery-specific, sodium-free alternative to sodium bicarbonate, Koda Potassium Bicarbonate. The brand recently announced a partnership with Arm and Hammer for the distribution of Koda Potassium Bicarbonate in the US. Manufacturers will now have a wider range of application choices to create baked goods that taste great and are healthier for consumers, while also solving industry challenges.

Managing Director and Founder of Kudos Blends Dinnie Jordan concludes: “Dustin is full of energy and passion. He fits in perfectly with the team and ethos at Kudos Blends and I am confident he will help us to reach our ambitious sales plan for the U.S. market."

Related: Using leavening in cookie and cracker manufacturing