Starting March 5, Dunkin' is introducing its spring menu, including new Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders, plus more returning menu items.
The spring menu snack and bakery items include:
- (New) Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders (made with pretzel-style King’s Hawaiian Slider Bun)
- Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Lineup (available as a Breakfast Sandwich, Wake Up Wrap, and Snackin’ Bacon)
- Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer
Guests can still run on their favorites at Dunkin’ with the continuing $6 Meal Deal, featuring a medium Hot (14-oz) or Iced Coffee (24-oz), a Sausage, Egg, and Cheese breakfast sandwich, and Hash Browns.