Bunge has launched its Beleaf PlantBetter in North America, following its successful European launch in 2023. Beleaf PlantBetter is the answer to the complexities faced by food manufacturers and bakers seeking plant-based alternatives that match the sensory qualities and versatile functionality of traditional dairy butter and can easily be integrated in their current production process. Achieving the precise aeration, volume and taste required for products such as croissants, cakes, etc., has proven challenging for most butter substitutes. These challenges have been further amplified by the escalating volatility in butter pricing, driving the need for innovative solutions.

"Beleaf PlantBetter stands out by delivering the same sensory excellence and processing ease as traditional dairy butter," says Aaron Buettner, president food solutions at Bunge. "We are excited to offer a solution that not only meets the high standards of our industry partners but also supports their sustainability goals all while delivering a lower cost-in-use compared to butter."

Beleaf PlantBetter captures the distinctive aroma, taste, and texture of traditional butter, per the brand, and is composed of easily recognizable ingredients from all-natural sources. It aligns with the growing consumer desire for transparency in food products, delivering an ingredient list that consumers can understand. It has the same melting characteristics as dairy fat and is initially designed for bakery applications, with future plans to extend to other dairy and confectionery applications. The solution offers food manufacturers and bakers the following advantages:

Sensory excellence : A series of blind sensory panel studies conducted by Bunge across three countries demonstrate that Beleaf® PlantBetter is on par with premium national butter brands.

: A series of blind sensory panel studies conducted by Bunge across three countries demonstrate that Beleaf® PlantBetter is on par with premium national butter brands. Cost savings and reduced input price volatility: Manufacturers can reduce costs while gaining stability in the face of volatile dairy butter prices.

Manufacturers can reduce costs while gaining stability in the face of volatile dairy butter prices. Easy processing: Beleaf PlantBetter offers the convenience of the same processing method as dairy butter, allowing for seamless integration into the production process.

Beleaf PlantBetter is not only vegan, plant-based, dairy-free, lactose free, non- palm and soy-free, but it also mimics butter in melting point, volume, plasticity, lamination, and emulsification.

As a conscientious choice for both manufacturers and consumers, Beleaf PlantBetter offers an environmentally responsible alternative to dairy butter. Plant-based spreads have a lower climate, land occupation and water-scarcity impact than dairy butter.*

For more information, visit Bunge.com.

* The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment (2020) 25: 1043-1058.

