MGP Ingredients, Inc. has hired Dr. Viswas Ghorpade as its vice president of research and development, overseeing the R&D efforts for its ingredient solutions business.

Ghorpade brings over 28 years of experience in food science and product development, with a special focus on plant-based proteins and extrusion processing. This expertise aligns with the company’s strategic emphasis on plant-based proteins and its investment in its new extrusion facility in Atchison, Kansas.

He most recently served as served as vice president of commercialization at Black Sheep Foods, where he led its operation and commercialization functions from 2021 to 2024. Before that, he was senior director at Beyond Meat from 2019 to 2021, managing a team of scientists and engineers in developing textured vegetable proteins through the extrusion process. His career also includes a 14-year tenure at Kellogg Company, where he held various senior and principal product development scientist positions across multiple divisions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Viswas to our team,” says Mike Buttshaw, vice president of ingredient solutions sales and R&D at MGP. “His experience in plant-based proteins and extrusion are a great fit. We look forward to his leadership of our team of food scientists, as well as using his deep understanding of extrusion processing to optimize our new manufacturing capabilities.”

Ghorpade earned his Ph.D. in Nutrition and Food Sciences from Utah State University and served as an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and a Master of Science in Cereal Science and Technology from Mahatma Phule Agricultural University in India.

This strategic hire underscores MGP's commitment to innovation and leadership in the food ingredients sector, particularly in the rapidly growing plant-based protein market.

