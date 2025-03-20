Doritos introduces LTO Flamin' Hot Korean-Style BBQ

Frito-Lay's Doritos brand is debuting Flamin' Hot Korean-Style BBQ, exclusively available at Walmart locations nationwide starting March 31.

The chips are reportedly made with a fusion of sweet soy, savory grilled beef, and kick of Flamin’ Hot heat. It is available in a 9-oz bag for $6.29 and a 2.625-oz bag for $2.69.

Gen Z is seeking more global-inspired flavors, with Korean being the second most loved global food category among this generation. Walmart in particular, has seen a spike in Asian-inspired snack sales over the last year, priming Doritos with the opportunity to jump on this trend and meet the needs of snack enthusiasts, Doritos says. This isn’t the first time Doritos has innovated to cater to their audience, as the brand recently launched Doritos Golden Sriracha, inspired by green and yellow Sriracha flavors.

