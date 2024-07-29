Houlihan Lokey has announced that Nonni’s Bakery has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by CTH Invest S.A., a Ferrero-related company.

Nonni’s Bakery is an artisan bakery for premium snack lovers, serving up a variety of high-quality baked goods that range from indulgent biscotti to better-for-you crisps. Nonni’s Bakery delivers distinctive textures and flavors worth savoring, baked from contemporary Italian recipes that celebrate the Italian spirit of eating and living well, per the brand. Nonni’s Bakery is a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners, a U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments.

CTH Invest is a Ferrero-related Belgian holding company. Ferrero and its related parties are players in the worldwide chocolate confectionery and sweet biscuits industries.

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Nonni’s Bakery and assisted in structuring and negotiating the transaction on its behalf. This deal represents another successful transaction for Houlihan Lokey in the food and beverage industry.

