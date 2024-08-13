Jimmy John’s is savoring every bite of summer with a brand-new Mediterranean lineup, crafted for the warmest months of the season. Launching today, the new collection features two never-before-seen wraps, and introduces Pita Jimmy Chips—marking Jimmy John’s first-ever pita chip. The Mediterranean lineup will be available nationwide starting today for a limited time only.

The limited-edition Pita Jimmy Chips are served with Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, reportedly offering a sweet, smoky flavor with just the right amount of zip—the ultimate pair to enjoy with a wrap for the full Mediterranean experience.

“At Jimmy John’s, we want our guests to experience the flavors of the Mediterranean without having to pack their bags,” said Jimmy John’s Vice President of Marketing Kate Carpenter. “Our new Mediterranean Wraps do just that—they capture the vibrant and refreshing flavors of the warm weather months, helping our guests savor every last bite of summer.”

The Mediterranean Wraps, Pita Jimmy Chips, and Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus are available nationwide now at participating locations, inviting everyone to celebrate summer with flavors fresh from the Mediterranean.

