With over 32 million Americans affected by food allergies, finding safe snacks that actually taste good can be a challenge. Lorissa's Kitchen meat sticks are the first and only meat stick certified free from the top nine allergens, offering a worry-free option without sacrificing taste, per the brand. The brand debuted its meat snacks on June 1.

Made with 100% grass-fed and finished beef, free-range chicken, and turkey, the sticks are slow-smoked for rich flavor and tenderness, plus they're gluten-free, non-GMO, and have zero sugar.

Varieties include Smoke Show (seasoned and smoked beef stick, also available in beef jerky), Chick A Boom (chili crisp inspired chicken stick), Heat Seeker (Jalapeno beef stick), Herb-A-Licious (savory herb turkey stick), and more. SRPs are $7.99 (Smoke Show beef jerky), $24.99 (12-count of sticks), and $47.99 (24-count of sticks).

