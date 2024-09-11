Constantia Flexibles, purveyor of flexible packaging solutions, has announced its Supervisory Board has commenced plans for a CEO transition.

Telmo Valido, partner at One Rock Capital Partners, financial sponsors of Constantia Flexibles, says: “On behalf of the Supervisory Board and Constantia Flexibles, we would like to thank Pim Vervaat for his many contributions to Constantia Flexibles since joining the company four years ago, and wish him well with his future endeavors.” Furthermore, he adds: “We are confident in the leadership of Constantia Flexibles and believe the company is poised to achieve great things in the future.”

Uwe Roehrhoff, member of the Supervisory Board of Constantia Flexibles, has over 30 years of experience in the industry and has played a key role in driving key initiatives for the businesses that he led. His long-standing experience in the Constantia Flexibles Supervisory Board makes him well-suited to guide through the transition period.

A new permanent CEO for the company has already been identified by the Constantia Flexibles’ Supervisory Board with an expected start in the beginning of 2025.

