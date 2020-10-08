Tanja Dreilich, managing director and CFO, will leave the Constantia Flexibles Group by the end of 2020 in order to take on new professional challenges. The CFO tasks will be taken over by Richard Kelsey, SVP Finance Consumer, on an interim basis as of beginning of October with Tanja ensuring a smooth transition of the activities.

Pim Vervaat CEO Constantia Flexibles said: “With Tanja Dreilich, we are losing a CFO with a proven track record of successfully driving profitability and growth in highly dynamic companies in a variety of industries. I would like to thank her for her great personal commitment, her contribution to improving profitability and financing and for successfully managing several key projects in the group.”

The Constantia Group regrets Tanja ‘s departure and wishes her continued success and all the best for her personal and professional future.

Richard Kelsey has 10 years of experience with Constantia Flexibles in various roles in the Finance area. He joined Constantia Flexibles in October 2010 as Group Head of M&A subsequently assuming the responsibility of Group Controlling & Accounting for three years before taking on the role of SVP Finance Consumer Division on 1 July this year.