ECD today announced that its Baking Division has signed Comprehensive Process Solutions, LLC (CPS) as a partner representative for its thermal profiling portfolio. CPS, led by Owner and Principal Consultant Phillip Stringer, will support ECD baking sales throughout the U.S., effective immediately.

Tara Fischer, ECD president, underscores the significance of the partnership with CPS. “We have been diligently seeking the perfect partner in the baking industry,” says Fischer. “In CPS, we have found a partner with unparalleled knowledge of food production processes, a proven track record in bakery engineering and R&D, and a profound understanding of the role of thermal profiling in optimizing oven performance and product quality. This alliance will bring immense value to ECD and our customers.”

ECD’s M.O.L.E. thermal profilers, now available in time-saving touchscreen models, provide precision data capture of thermal events for baked goods and bakery equipment. The company’s product range includes M.O.L.E. thermal profilers, Breadometer and Cakeometer product sensors, OvenBalancer nd VaporWatch equipment validation sensors, and a suite of software solutions including Kill Step FSMA compliance tools.

Having extensive experience with M.O.L.E. thermal profilers and ECD baking sensors, as well as other data logger brands, CPS is uniquely positioned to support bakers’ technical requirements, says ECD. Through its work at international bakeries and its consulting services, CPS has successfully utilized multiple ECD products, including M.O.L.E. thermal profilers and OvenBALANCER sensors to streamline production, reduce energy use, and enhance operational efficiency.

“I have used M.O.L.E. profilers in my work for many years,” says CPS’s Phillip Stringer. “Often, bakery operators perceive thermal profiling to be complicated, so they designate one point person to manage the profiling routines. This is simply not the case, especially with M.O.L.E.. The product is easy to understand and yields tremendous benefits when part of routine process verification and equipment maintenance regimens. I’m very excited about the ECD-CPS partnership and look forward to helping bakeries thrive with these affordable, simple, and effective tools."

Visitors to PACK EXPO, taking place November 3–6 in Chicago, IL, can see CPS and the ECD thermal profiling portfolio in the Baking Industry Technical Support, LLC booth # LL-9828.

