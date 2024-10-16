Cimcorp has announced a new collaboration with Penske Logistics (Penske) to enhance the third-party logistics (3PL) provider’s distribution capabilities in the bakery industry. Cimcorp will provide automated systems and software designed to optimize bakery order fulfillment, enabling Penske to improve processing volume, order accuracy, product freshness, and ROI for its customers.

As a logistics and supply chain partner, Penske services numerous companies in the food and beverage industry. Its services include warehouse labor supported by state-of-the-art labor management systems, a top-level warehouse management system that is integrated with customer systems via EDI, and material handling equipment. Seeking automated solutions to further enhance the supply chain for customers in the bakery industry, Penske selected Cimcorp for its decades of automation and industry expertise, along with its distribution technologies.

Cimcorp will integrate its Warehouse Control System (WCS) and MultiPick technology to automate and optimize the flow of fresh bread and buns from the bakery to the store shelf. Cimcorp’s automation will enable Penske to offer greater value through:

Labor consistency

Processing volume growth

Fresh and fast distribution

Longer shelf-life for fresh products

Quality assurance

Guaranteed product availability

Streamlined distribution for direct-to-store delivery

“We are very pleased to collaborate with Cimcorp to offer a consolidated logistics solution,” explains Pete Bayer, senior vice president of operations, distribution center management for Penske Logistics. “This will provide the customer with immediate results, which includes improving their order accuracy, enhancing customer satisfaction, and also a reduction in the reliance of manual labor.”

Cimcorp has optimized order fulfillment for bakeries around the world, including Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc., Fazer Bakeries, and Kwik Trip. Cimcorp’s bakery order fulfillment solution is designed to meet the unique needs of the bakery industry, helping companies improve efficiency, support food safety, reduce costs, and maximize product freshness. The solution combines buffer storage and order picking into one seamless operation to meet high throughputs. The modular and flexible solution can be scaled up to accommodate seasonal demands as well as business growth, making it a future-proof choice for today’s bakeries.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Penske, a world-class leader in 3PL services. Our companies complement each other well across the service and distribution industries, tackling the need for human-automation interaction within those networks,” says Adam Gurga, national manager of grocery and retail partnerships at Cimcorp. “Both Penske and Cimcorp put customer success at the heart of everything we do, and our team is excited to help Penske achieve immediate and sustainable results that support customer growth well into the future.”

