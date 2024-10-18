When PACK EXPO International hits Chicago’s McCormick Place November 3–6 this year, an estimated 45,000 attendees will be strolling through the exhibits and sitting in on the educational sessions. Among those will be thousands of snack and bakery producers on the hunt for packaging and processing solutions with the potential of elevating their operations.

Show stops

According to Tom Egan—vice president of industry services for show organizer PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies—this year’s agenda will offer professionals from snack, baking, candy, and other fields a lot of options.

“Attendees will be inspired and awestruck by the amount of technology presented and the variety of cross-over solutions available to all industries,” Egan remarks. “There is no lack of solutions for any industry.”

Egan adds the PACK EXPO program includes a range of features of value to different sectors of snack-making, baking, candy manufacturing, and other industries:

Pavilions with exhibits and content targeted to specific areas and interests, such as the Confectionery Pavilion, which is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association

with exhibits and content targeted to specific areas and interests, such as the Confectionery Pavilion, which is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association Opportunities to get up close to the latest equipment offering effective solutions for preventing cross-contamination and understanding proper zoning criteria

to get up close to the latest equipment offering effective solutions for preventing cross-contamination and understanding proper zoning criteria Exhibits showcasing technology designed to help with dedicated production lines, or the isolation of certain ingredients to enhance production safety

showcasing technology designed to help with dedicated production lines, or the isolation of certain ingredients to enhance production safety Connections with subject matter experts with deep knowledge in crucial areas, such as packaging materials, hygienic equipment innovations, and more

With the scope and breadth of programming available, attendees—especially those stepping onto the PACK EXPO floor for the first time this year—may feel overwhelmed. To help sort through all the programming, PMMI offers the PACK EXPO Attendee Resource Center. The resource offers several sections aimed at helping show-goers check out what the event has to offer, and plan ahead to make the most of their time:

My Show Planner , an online tool that lets users search by product category or keyword, comb through exhibitor profiles, reach out to suppliers and schedule meetings at the show, browse educational sessions, and more

, an online tool that lets users search by product category or keyword, comb through exhibitor profiles, reach out to suppliers and schedule meetings at the show, browse educational sessions, and more Pack Match , a service that connects attendees with industry experts for a free half-hour consultation to pinpoint suppliers best poised to meet their needs (first come, first served)

, a service that connects attendees with industry experts for a free half-hour consultation to pinpoint suppliers best poised to meet their needs (first come, first served) A six-question quiz that determines an attendee’s unique needs and personality to craft a customized show strategy

First-time attendees also will have the chance to find their bearings on site, courtesy of two PACK EXPO features designed just for them:

First-Time Attendee Lounge , a space in Room S-102 where those new to PACK EXPO can check in with staff to find products, sit in on introductory education sessions, and enjoy refreshments while charging up their devices

, a space in Room S-102 where those new to PACK EXPO can check in with staff to find products, sit in on introductory education sessions, and enjoy refreshments while charging up their devices First-Time Attendee Breakfast, scheduled 8 am on November 4; the event (sponsored by Pro Mach) enables new PACK EXPO registrants to fuel up with coffee and a meal while socializing and networking before the show gets in gear

Registration for PACK EXPO International 2024 is now open; sign up or learn more about the event here.

New features

While the 2024 PACK EXPO program includes many returning popular features, the schedule and show floor include a number of innovations. Egan says these brand-new programming highlights include two new show “destinations”: Sustainability Central, and Emerging Brands Central.

“Sustainability Central will be a hub for exploring the latest trends and innovations in sustainable packaging,” he shares. “It will feature over 20 educational sessions with insights from experts at major companies such as Amazon, Conagra, Clorox, Dow, and Smurfit Westrock.” Egan adds the sessions will shine a light on “cutting-edge solutions” to elevate sustainability in packaging, including manufacturing, materials, and design advances.

Another new feature is Emerging Brands Central with content specifically geared toward new and growing brands and helping them scale their operations.

“The 30-minute educational sessions will be practical and insightful, helping emerging brands navigate the complexities of scaling in today's market,” Egan explains. “In addition, this area will provide easy access to industry experts offering advice on product development, packaging innovation, and strategies for growth.

Education and exhibits

Educational sessions take place at several locations throughout the convention center. According to Egan, the schedule includes more than 150 thought-provoking sessions to choose from.

“The Innovation Stage, Processing Innovation Stage, Industry Speaks, Sustainability Central, Emerging Brands Central, and Reusable Packaging Learning Center will feature thought leaders and industry experts discussing the latest trends, best practices, and hot topics in packaging and processing,” he says.

The agenda includes many sessions specifically geared toward food industry professionals like snack and bakery producers. These include the “One Voice for Hygienic Equipment Design for Low-Moisture Foods--2024 Update” presentation on Wednesday, November 6, at 11 am, led by Carlos Quintero, director of industry services for PMMI and the OpX Leadership Network.

“This is an important session for professionals in the snack, bakery, and confectionery industries to catch up on the latest advancements in this critical area,” Egan advises.

Other recommendations Egan offers for snack and bakery industry stakeholders include:

State of the Snack Category: November 3, 3:30 pm

November 3, 3:30 pm Future of Biscuit & Cracker Baking: New Emithermic XE Oven: November 4, 12 pm

New Emithermic XE Oven: November 4, 12 pm BEMA Intel: Trending Data that Matters to You: November 4, 1:30 pm

In total, PACK EXPO International’s 2024 exhibits, education, and other offerings stretch out across four buildings, and take up more footprint than 20 football fields. The exhibitor search function on the PACK EXPO website enables attendees to search suppliers and organizations in the halls by keyword, category, booth number, and more. What’s more, attendees working in specific industries or seeking out particular solutions can focus their search in specialized areas on the floor. In addition to the National Confectioners Association (NCA) Confectionery Pavilion, PACK EXPO also includes pavilions centered on processing solutions, logistics, reusable packaging, containers and materials, and more.

The show schedule also includes chances for students to get a jump on their future packaging careers, and have fun while learning. The annual Amazing Packaging Race pits engineering students from across the country to discover the fun and fascinating challenges and opportunities the packaging field has to offer. To compete, university students race around the show floor exploring booths, completing tasks, and solving problems, with one team emerging victorious.

Final thoughts

Egan suggests PACK EXPO is a solid place for professionals from varying levels of snack makers, baking companies, candy producers, and other food folks to make powerful connections.

“PACK EXPO is truly the global meeting point for packaging and processing entrepreneurs, investors, manufacturers, suppliers, and CPG companies to come together,” Egan comments. “It’s where new ventures and projects come to life, fueled by face-to-face interactions that remain the cornerstone of showcasing the best in technology, people, and innovation. There's no other trade show where the power of globalization and personal connections is as evident as here.”