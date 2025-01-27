Harpak-ULMA, seller of smart, connected packaging solutions for the snack and bakery industries, has introduced the FM400 horizontal flow wrap packaging machine. Designed to address the rigorous demands of high-speed Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) for fresh food applications, the FM400 aims to set a new benchmark in speed, sanitation, and versatility, the company says, and is capable of producing up to 150 packs per minute. Its MAP technology extends product freshness and shelf life by aiming to ensure airtight packaging integrity.

At the core of the FM400's design is its Long-Dwell sealing head, featuring an orbital movement mechanism that delivers hermetic seals. The FM400 boasts a stainless-steel body and vertical plate construction, allowing for cleaning with hot water and chemicals.

The FM400's modular design and versatility extend through multiple configuration options, including top reel, bottom reel, and side seal versions. It can support a variety of barrier films, such as laminates and shrink films. With a state-of-the-art 10-inch color touchscreen powered by an Industrial PC, operators enjoy an interface with customizable on-screen help and navigation. Optional consumption analysis tools provide insights into energy and material usage, helping producers optimize cost and sustainability initiatives.

Seamless connectivity with MES, ERP, and SCADA systems synchronizes packaging operations with broader production workflows, enabling enhanced visibility and decision-making. Remote service capabilities minimize operational interruptions, while Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) monitoring proactively addresses maintenance needs to maximize uptime. Optional features like the online residual oxygen analysis system ensure precise atmosphere control for sensitive products, while the "Easy-Tape" automatic reel change system reduces downtime and labor requirements. Automatic feeding systems further streamline product handling.

"The FM400 is focused on addressing real-world challenges faced by fresh food producers, such as maintaining high sanitation standards without compromising speed or flexibility," notes Hugh Crouch, product manager at Harpak-ULMA. "Its combination of advanced, high-speed sealing technologies, compatibility with a range of packaging films, improved sanitation, and connectivity along with a modular design makes for a very compelling solution."

For more information about the FM400 horizontal flow wrap packaging machine, visit harpak-ulma.com/equipment/FM400. Experience a live demonstration at one of Harpak-ULMA's Customer Experience Centers in Boston, Atlanta, or Costa Mesa, CA—call (508) 884-2500 to make arrangements.

Related: Packaging innovation can cut snack and bakery labor costs