Biena, a B4Y chickpea snacks brand, has debuted Biena Crispy Edamame: high-protein, plant-based, and made with 100% avocado oil.

The innovation packs up to 13 g plant protein per serving—as much as two eggs. The snacks are gluten-free, low-carb, and free from artificial ingredients, aligning with today's demand for high-protein, minimally processed snacks, the brand says.

Demand for high-protein snacks (10 g+ protein per serving) is rising, yet plant-based options remain limited.

"Consumers want higher-protein snacks that are plant-based and minimally processed, but those options are limited. We saw this gap and knew we could deliver something better. Biena Crispy Edamame packs 12-13 g of plant protein per serving, with simple ingredients and a crave-worthy crunch—making it a game-changer in the snack aisle," says Poorvi Patodia, founder and CEO of Biena Snacks.

Biena's growth aligns with consumer trends

"The consumer landscape is evolving rapidly," says Patodia. "With trends like GLP-1 medications, a focus on building lean muscle, and younger generations embracing new food choices, we are at a pivotal moment. These shifts align perfectly with Biena's values and products."

This has fueled strong growth for Biena, with the number of households buying Biena Chickpea Snacks and Veggie Crisps increasing 46% in the second half of 2024 (NielsenIQ Homescan Panel, 26 weeks ending 12/28/2024 vs. YA).

Biena Crispy Edamame ships to retailers starting in March, with Kroger stores launching in June.

