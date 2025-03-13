BW Flexible Systems releases improved flow wrapper

BW Flexible Systems, a business in flexible packaging solutions, has announced enhancements to its Hayssen R300 flow wrapper, which originally launched one year ago at PACK EXPO East. Now, the solution will come standard with BW Packaging's award-winning OpView HMI, offering significant improvements to user training and operation, as well as providing baked goods producers with the flexibility necessary to adapt their equipment with their ever-evolving production needs.

"We've received a ton of positive feedback since the release of the Hayssen R300 last year," says Brantley Turner, director of product management at BW Flexible Systems. "Its user-friendly design has allowed our customers—many of whom are first-time machine owners—to quickly and easily automate the packaging of their baked goods. And with the addition of OpView as the standard HMI for this product moving forward, we expect things to get even easier.”

OpView, which debuted at PACK EXPO International in November, empowers bakeries to overcome some of their greatest operational challenges through simplified operation and troubleshooting, streamlined operator training and superior flexibility for future innovation. In 2024, the HMI was recognized for design excellence with its smart user interface (UI), earning two iF Design Awards, a prestigious global organization that evaluates design excellence across many industries.

“What’s special about OpView is regardless of an operator’s experience level, they can use its smartphone-like interface to easily set up, operate and troubleshoot the R300,” says Joe Ambrose, director of digital inovation at BW Packaging. “It’s a highly valuable solution for operations where scarcity of experienced operators is an issue, which makes it a great fit for small- and medium-sized bakeries.”

In addition to its HMI, the Hayssen R300 includes several features that make it ideal for first-time machine owners, the company says. Automated adjustments and easy changeovers help maximize uptime and ensure smooth operation. The ultra-low roll height increases operator accessibility, making it easier for operators to load film rolls. Clear guards and an open design provide better visibility into the long seam unit for safe and timely troubleshooting. Furthermore, the adjustable folding box can suit a wide range of SKUs, making the R300 a versatile solution for growing businesses.

To learn more about the upgraded Hayssen R300 with OpView HMI, visit here.

