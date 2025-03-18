PoLoPo increases lab-scale sample production of potato plants

PoLoPo, a molecular farming company, today announced it has increased its capacity to produce samples for food industry partners with new, larger-scale lab equipment following its first successful outdoor field cultivation of protein-packed potatoes.

With its new equipment, PoLoPo can supply hundreds of grams per month of functional protein powders derived from its transgenic potato plants. PoLoPo’s field cultivation trial has yielded approximately five tons—two more tons than originally expected—of potatoes boasting high concentrations of protein. While derived from genetically engineered plants, the resulting protein powders contain no genetic material and are considered non-GMO.

“Our first cultivation achieves something no other molecular farming company has done before, and makes PoLoPo the first to grow and scale such a crop successfully,” says PoLoPo CEO Maya Sapir-Mir. “In addition, with our increased lab capacity, we can fulfill more requests from potential partners, supply larger quantities of samples, and we’re better able to assist them as they start working with our ingredients.”

PoLoPo’s first large batch of samples is earmarked for CSM Ingredients, a global business in food ingredient research, innovation, and production. CSM and PoLoPo are collaborating on developing PoLoPo’s protein powders for baking requirements. In October, PoLoPo was selected for the Generate startup incubator run by CSM and Hifood, an Italy-based developer and producer of plant-based, clean-label, added-value ingredients.

PoLoPo will continue replanting throughout the Spring as a second growth cycle to ensure protein supply throughout the year and to validate the growth conditions of different seasons.

PoLoPo uses proprietary metabolic engineering techniques to turn potato plants into micro-biofactories. Potato plants manufacture and store the target proteins in the tuber. Tubers are harvested when they reach sufficient size, then their proteins are extracted and dried into a functional protein powder that can integrate seamlessly into current food processing lines and formulations.

To obtain a sample of PoLoPo’s protein powders, contact info@polopo.tech.

