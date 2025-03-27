Tillamook Country Smoker debuts spicy beef sticks

Meat snack company Tillamook Country Smoker is announcing a new partnership with Mike's Hot Honey featuring Tillamook Country Smoker Beef Sticks infused with Mike's Hot Honey.

These beef sticks blend the sweet heat of Mike's Hot Honey with Tillamook's slow-smoked flavor, and available in a portable 1-oz stick. Each stick features 8 g of protein and all-natural ingredients, including pure honey infused with chili peppers.

Bree Randall, chief marketing officer of Tillamook Country Smoker, says: "We're ecstatic to introduce a snack that not only satisfies the current consumer appetite for bold, authentic flavors but also exemplifies our dedication to quality. This collaboration between Tillamook Country Smoker and Mike's Hot Honey represents a union of two iconic brands, each with a steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, flavorful products. Our delicious new beef sticks deliver the perfect balance of sweet, spicy and savory, crafted without any artificial ingredients – a true testament to our shared commitment to excellence."

"Partnering with Tillamook Country Smoker is an exciting step for us, blending the natural sweetness and bold heat of our honey with their expertly smoked beef products," says Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "We've always aimed to elevate everyday eating with our hot honey's unique flavor fusion, and these new meat snacks are a perfect canvas for those who love a little adventure in every bite."

Tillamook Country Smoker's beef sticks infused with Mike's Hot Honey are available on Amazon and Tillamook's website. Later in 2025, the snack sticks will also be available at select 7-Eleven locations.

