Tillamook Country Smoker today announced its latest flavor innovation: Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky. Now available on Amazon and Tillamook’s own website, this new snack combines the savory taste of premium beef jerky with the tangy and spicy kick of Tajín Clásico seasoning, a blend of 100% natural chili peppers, lime and sea salt.

Tillamook’s Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky is perfect for those who crave bold flavors and simple, high-quality ingredients, per the brand. This innovative twist on traditional beef jerky is designed to delight taste buds and elevate the snacking experience. Tajín, the No. 1 chili lime seasoning in the U.S., is one of the hottest flavor trends across the country. This marks the first time Tajín is officially available in a beef jerky.

Tajín’s unique zesty and mildly spicy taste is complemented by Tillamook's premium beef, slow-smoked over real hardwood for an unbeatable flavor profile. Packed with protein, low in calories and gluten-free, Tillamook’s Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky is ideal for health-conscious consumers seeking better-for-you snacking options.

"With mindful snacking on the rise, our consumers are looking for a new, exciting twist on their go-to options. Tillamook’s new Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky combines the best of both worlds: the rich, savory taste of premium beef jerky and the bold, spicy tang of Tajín seasoning," says Bree Randall, CMO of Tillamook Country Smoker. "Whether you're a longtime Tajín fan or trying it for the first time, this jerky is sure to impress."

"The partnership between Tajín Clásico seasoning and Tillamook Country Smoker offers consumers a convenient, better-for-you snack that is sure to satisfy their cravings, whether they are on an outdoor adventure or navigating the hustle of city life," says Haydee Fernández, director of alliances for Tajín USA International.

Tillamook’s Tajín Flavored Beef Jerky is available on Amazon and Tillamook’s website in two sizes: 2.2-oz. for $5.99 and 6.5 oz. for $13.99.

