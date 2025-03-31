Chip City Cookies reveals new Pringlicious flavor

Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsCookies

The new treat will only be available for three days in April.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of Kellanova

March 31, 2025

Kellanova is announcing a new partnership with Chip City Cookies. For the first time, Chip City is collaborating with the company's Pringles brand to create a limited-edition Pringlicious Cookie.

The treat features a sugar cookie mixed with milk chocolate chips and caramel bits, drizzled with dark chocolate ganache and salted caramel sauce and sprinkled with crushed Pringles Original and sea salt. The cookie will be available for three days only, including: Tuesday, April 1, Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5 at all 45 Chip City locations for $5.50 per cookie (+ tax).

“We’re always excited to push the boundaries with new flavor combinations that bring back nostalgic memories,” says Peter Phillips, co-founder and CEO of Chip City Cookies. “This latest collaboration with Kellanova is no exception. The blend of caramel, dark chocolate, and the salty crunch of Pringles Original perfectly complements the gooey goodness of our cookies in a fun unexpected way. It’s a playful yet indulgent treat that we’re sure our customers will love—especially with the fun timing around April Fools’ Day.”

