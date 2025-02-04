Chip City Cookies will debut a special-edition Valentine's Day tin and LTO new flavors at all locations nationwide.
The holiday products include:
- Special Valentine’s Day Tins –$35.00 for six jumbo cookies packaged in a reusable tin.
- Consumers can choose from a variety of flavors, including
- New - Hershey’s Chocolate Covered Strawberry
- New - Red Velvet Hot Chocolate
- New - Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Cookies N’ Cream
- Chocolate Chip
- S’mores
- Confetti
- Triple Chocolate
- Dairy-Free Cookie Butter
- The brand's new Pink Velvet Cinnamon Roll, only available February 14-15, with a pink sugar cookie swirled with cinnamon dough and topped with cream cheese frosting.