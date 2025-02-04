Chip City Cookies will debut a special-edition Valentine's Day tin and LTO new flavors at all locations nationwide.

The holiday products include:

  • Special Valentine’s Day Tins –$35.00 for six jumbo cookies packaged in a reusable tin.
  • Consumers can choose from a variety of flavors, including 
    • New - Hershey’s Chocolate Covered Strawberry
    • New - Red Velvet Hot Chocolate
    • New - Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Cookies N’ Cream
    • Chocolate Chip
    • S’mores
    • Confetti
    • Triple Chocolate
    • Dairy-Free Cookie Butter 
  • The brand's new Pink Velvet Cinnamon Roll, only available February 14-15, with a pink sugar cookie swirled with cinnamon dough and topped with cream cheese frosting.
  • All regular flavors are priced at $5.50 each, except for the Pink Velvet Cinnamon Roll, which is $7.00.

    • Related: Chip City launches lineup of seasonal treats