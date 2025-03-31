IngredientsSupplier NewsNew Ingredients

DeutscheBack presents TopBake Mixed Bread Fresh

The formulation combines specific enzymes with ascorbic acid.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of DeutscheBack

March 31, 2025

With rising transportation costs and changing delivery cycles, the need for bread to stay fresh longer—both in-store and in packaging—is more important than ever. DeutscheBack’s new solution, TopBake Mixed Bread Fresh, is an enzymatic baking agent that reportedly extends the freshness of mixed wheat and rye bread for several days, while delivering a soft, elastic crumb structure. Freshness is a key purchasing factor for bread, and softness is often used by consumers as a proxy—usually tested by pressing on the loaf or crumb. At the same time, changing grain properties can accelerate staling, and infrequent deliveries due to rising logistics costs put pressure on bakeries to extend product shelf life.

TopBake Mixed Bread Fresh provides an economical alternative to conventional freshness-preserving solutions, which often require high enzyme dosages, costing 0.1 kg per 100 kg of flour. The formulation combines specific enzymes with ascorbic acid to act on the starch and protein matrix in the dough. 

“With TopBake Mixed Bread Fresh, we offer a highly effective, low-dosage solution for bakeries that want to deliver long-lasting freshness and softness in mixed bread,” says Roman Gradert, head of research and development at DeutscheBack. “Our improved formulation ensures a moist crumb with minimal ingredient usage.”

TopBake Mixed Bread Fresh is ideal for mixed wheat and rye breads and is fully compatible with existing recipes and processes, the company says. Its reportedly consistent performance, ease of integration, and minimal need for recipe adjustments make it suitable for both artisanal and industrial-scale bakeries.

