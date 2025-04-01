Albertsons releases LTO line of lemon-flavored snacks

Now through May 9, customers at Albertsons Companies stores nationwide, which includes Albertsons, Safeway, ACME, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Vons, and Tom Thumb, can enjoy an array of limited-edition citrusy treats from private-label brand Overjoyed, featuring lemon-flavored bite-sized wafer squares, mini cookies, sandwich sugar cookies, and madeleines.

The Signature Select brand boasts new flavors including Lemon Potato Chips, Lemon Pepper Cashews, and Raspberry Lemon Crispy Rice Treats. For those who can’t get to a store, they can order delivery through FreshPass, a delivery program offered by Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and other Albertsons Companies banners.

“At Albertsons Cos., we put our customers at the center of everything we do to create Customers for Life,” says Omer Gajial, EVP of merchandising and chief digital officer at Albertsons Cos. “By investing in our Own Brands and introducing innovative products, we’re adding value and excitement for our customers. This spring, our new Own Brands lemon-inspired offerings add variety and novelty to our customers' weekly shopping routines, inspiring them to explore and try new products and create new moments of delight."

Looking ahead, Albertsons Cos. is also planning seasonal programs for the fall and winter, each with a festive twist.

