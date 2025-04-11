Heat and Control acquires Tek-Dry Systems Ltd., Hunt Heat Exchangers

Heat and Control, a manufacturer of food industry equipment, has announced the acquisition of Tek-Dry Systems Ltd. and Hunt Heat Exchangers, two providers of thermal processing and heat transfer equipment.

The acquisition reinforces Heat and Control’s commitment to providing customers with customized solutions that set the standard for yield, efficiency, and safety across a wide range of industries.

Tony Caridis, president of Heat and Control Inc., says the acquisition represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy, fostering innovation and creating new opportunities for both companies.

“Tek-Dry Systems manufactures a broad range of thermal processing solutions that complement our existing range of products, allowing us to deliver even more innovative solutions to our global customers,” says Caridis.

With over 30 years of expertise, Tek-Dry Systems, based in the UK, is known for its advanced thermal processing technologies, including drying, toasting, cooling, and roasting solutions. Their systems are trusted by brands worldwide for French fries, snacks, nuts, cereals, and other food applications.

Hunt Heat Exchangers, also based in the UK, specializes in designing and manufacturing customized heat exchange systems for various process industries. Its expertise includes air blast coolers, exhaust economizers, gas-to-gas exchangers, and thermal oil air heaters, which enhance efficiency and reliability in food production and other industrial applications.

After collaborating with Tek-Dry on several projects, Heat and Control found Tek-Dry’s leadership, customer service, and quality standards aligned perfectly with their own, making the acquisition a natural fit, the company says. The addition of Hunt Heat Exchangers will further strengthen Heat and Control’s ability to deliver comprehensive thermal processing and heat exchange solutions to food manufacturers worldwide.

Caridis adds that Tek-Dry brings a highly skilled, customer-focused technical team and a world-class manufacturing facility in Europe, enhancing Heat and Control’s global presence.

"The addition of these high-quality solutions will allow our global sales network to confidently serve existing customers while also creating opportunities to expand into new markets," he finishes.

"We are excited to join the Heat and Control family—marking a new chapter in the growth of Tek-Dry and Hunt Heat Exchangers—as we look forward to reaching new territories and market applications," says Stewart Fort, Tek-Dry Systems Ltd.

