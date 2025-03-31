SNAC International reveals Circle of Honor winners

SNAC International has announced Andy and Tony Caridis of Heat and Control as the recipients of the 2025 Circle of Honor Award, presented at SNAXPO25 in Orlando, FL.

Established in 1994, the Circle of Honor Award recognizes the most visionary and transformative executives in the snack food industry. These distinguished candidates demonstrate exceptional innovation and business acumen that are shaping the industry's future.

This year’s honorees, Andy and Tony Caridis, exemplify that legacy. Andy, who founded Heat and Control in 1950 with the aim of revolutionizing food industry heating methods, laid the groundwork for one of the most influential companies in food processing and packaging. His original innovation—a remote heat exchanger designed to replace direct burner systems—sparked decades of groundbreaking technology development.

Under the leadership of the father-son duo, Heat and Control has launched state-of-the-art equipment, such as thermal ovens, chicken fryers, and potato chip fryers—technology that currently powers production lines for leading snack manufacturers worldwide.

“We are incredibly humbled to be recognized as this year's Circle of Honor winner,” says Tony. “SNAC International has been immensely helpful to a company like Heat and Control. Working with them exposes us to the entire United States, expands our business, and ultimately connects us to the rest of the world.”

With decades of experience and a steadfast commitment to innovation, Andy and Tony have been instrumental in shaping the future of snack production. They have redefined what is possible in snack manufacturing—streamlining operations, enhancing food quality, and establishing new industry standards.

“Heat and Control has been one of the innovative pillars of the snack industry for the past 75 years,” said Christine Cochran, CEO of SNAC International. “This award is a testament to the ingenuity and forward-thinking heating solutions that Andy and Tony have brought to our industry. Whether they realize it or not, many established and emerging brands owe their success to Andy and Tony.”

