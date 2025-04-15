Nelson-Jameson hosts distribution center grand opening

Food processing industry distributor Nelson-Jameson has announced a grand opening event date of September 10 for its new distribution center located in northwest Pennsylvania. The 45,000-sq.-ft. warehouse in Fairview, PA is located 12 miles from Erie.

Nelson-Jameson’s new location is one of the organization’s five distribution centers nationwide. The new facility will hire up to 20 full-time employees.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited to mark Sept. 10 on our calendars and cut the ribbon on the Fairview facility,” says Mike Rindy, president of Nelson-Jameson. “The new distribution center will be another key building block in delivering exceptional service while prioritizing food safety for our customers and partners in the Northeast and beyond.”

The grand opening event for the new distribution center will feature facility tours and an interactive art exhibit guided by award-winning artist Lisa Quine of Northeast Ohio. There will also be an address on food safety by Martin Wiedmann, Cornell University’s Gellert Family professor in food safety, as well as a charity fundraising activity.

The Fairview distribution center, initially built in 2004 and fully remodeled in 2025, sits on an 8.4-acre lot with an adjacent 20-acre parcel reserved for future expansion. The building's footprint is complemented by an additional 16,000-square-foot second-floor mezzanine and is undergoing renovations to enhance functionality, capacity and the employee experience. The facility also features 12 truck bays for its transportation and delivery fleet.

Key upgrades at the new distribution center include a refreshed exterior featuring newly paved employee and visitor parking lots. The climate-controlled warehouse will provide 1.1 million cubic feet of storage capacity and accommodate more than 3,800 pallet positions. Approximately 8,000 square feet of space will be allocated in the future for a new service and repair center. This expansion will further enhance Nelson-Jameson's customer offerings, leveraging its authorized service provider status for Neogen, Alfa Laval, and other suppliers.

The renovation also includes employee-focused improvements, including a new visitor reception area, employee break room, locker room and lavatory. Additionally, a new warehouse transition corridor will be designed to meet SQF certification standards.

