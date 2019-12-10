Grenade accelerates U.S. expansion, launches in c-stores across America

Global sports and nutrition brand Grenade is continuing to drive the global snacking revolution as it enjoys a massive boom in US business, increasing its availability throughout the nation.

Renowned for its Carb Killa line of low sugar, high protein snacks, Grenade has secured partnerships with leading convenience store chain, Speedway, as well as many other exciting partnerships including Royal Farms, Dash In, GetGo, and Wawa.

Grenade has also signed deals with major grocery chains, Meijer and Giant Eagle, and Canteen’s Avenue C micro-markets throughout the South East, North East and Midwest – giving US consumers even more access to the popular Carb Killa line and its variety of delicious flavors.

In the UK, Grenade Carb Killa accounts for 48 percent of value sales within the convenience market and has driven more actual growth than the entire Protein or Single Chocolate Bar categories. In fact, reports suggest that without Carb Killa, the UK convenience market would be in decline.

Protein and nutrition bars are witnessing a high demand in the United States, thanks to the evolving health and fitness trends which shows consumers choosing healthier products that are high in protein and low in sugar to remain fit and healthy. The North American Protein Bar Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.25 percent during the period (2019 - 2024)[4], which perfectly positions Grenade’s selection of high protein, low sugar offerings to disrupt the market.

Commenting on the Grenade’s US success to date, CEO and co-founder, Alan Barratt said: “These latest partnerships are another exciting step as we look to grow the Grenade® brand worldwide.

“Busy lifestyles combined with a rising demand for healthy food has meant that the global healthy snacking market is predicted to reach $32.88 billion by 2025. North America in particular is tipped to be one of the most prominent markets for healthy snacking and with Carb Killa bars driving 57 percent more cash through the till than the average nutritional bar, we look forward to working with these stores to drive sales to the next level.”

As the market leader in the UK, Grenade grew by a staggering 112 percent within the convenience channel last year and drove more actual category growth than all other brands put together. As such, Grenade® continues to spearhead a new way of thinking when it comes to a healthy selection of flavor-packed treats, all designed to challenge consumers’ perceptions of what wholesome foods actually taste like.

Alan adds: “In today’s society, the snacking sector is being driven by three key drivers – health, taste and innovation, and it’s essential that the products that are out there tick all of these three boxes. We are on a mission to banish bland as we continue to educate more and more consumers that nutritious and appealing snacks do exist and that healthier eating doesn’t ever have to be boring.”

Grenade was founded in 2010 and has been going from strength to strength ever since. Grenade’s hero products are currently its Carb Killa line, which are the best-selling protein bars in the UK market, even outselling traditional chocolate bar brands such as Mars or Kit-Kat. All bars within this line contain up 23g of protein and less than 2g of sugar per bar and are triple-layered with nougat, caramel and real Belgian chocolate.

For further information on the Grenade Carb Killa line of products, click here.