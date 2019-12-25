Flexco receives BISSC Third Party Verification on FGP food grade precleaner

Flexco recently announced that its FGP Food Grade Precleaner has achieved Baking Industry Sanitation Standards Committee (BISSC) 3rd Party Verification.

The FGP Food Grade Precleaner is an easy-to-install, easy-to-maintain food grade cleaner that can be disassembled in less than a minute for regular cleaning and sanitation.

The BISSC develops and publishes voluntary standards for the design and construction of bakery equipment which today are recognized as the definitive sanitation standards for equipment used in the baking industry. The standards provide guidance for a variety of manufacturing equipment regarding proper design for sanitation and food safety.

The simple design of the FGP Precleaner features stainless steel components and FDA-approved, food-grade materials that limit negative spaces and crevices, which can encourage bacteria growth. There is no need to remove the cleaner from the structure for cleaning, sanitizing, and blade changes because of the snap-in-place design of the blade.

Ideal for the baking and food processing industries, the FGP Precleaner can be used from the time the food is harvested to the finished product. The FGP Precleaner is designed to meet strict sanitary guidelines and has been certified by the USDA, FDA, and NSF.

“In addition to those approvals, BISCC verification guarantees that certain characteristics of the design make it suitable for the bakery industry,” states Flexco product manager Ramses Banda Marquez. “This includes the fact that there are no fasteners in the path of the material, that all the components are easy to disassemble and wash, and that you have the ability to perform a cleaning, foaming, and rinsing process to achieve 100% sanitation with no problems.”

Cleaner blades for the FGP Food Grade Precleaner are available in white, blue, dual durometer, and metal-detectable, dark blue FDA-approved food grade material. The cleaner is also easily tensioned to minimize blade wear and belt damage and maximize cleanability. It can be used on any light-duty belt from 4” to 60” (102 mm to 1500 mm).

For more information on the FGP Food Grade Precleaner, or any other light-duty products from Flexco, log onto www.flexco.com.