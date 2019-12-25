MADISON GREEN environmentally-friendly all-purpose cleaner

Company: Madison Chemical

Website: www.madchem.com

Equipment Snapshot: Madison Chemical introduces MADISON GREEN, a mildly alkaline, environmentally friendly, biodegradable general-purpose cleaner that is highly effective on greasy and waxy soils, such as; conveyors, floors, packaging equipment, etc. Acceptable for use in food and beverage plants based upon U.S.D.A. guidelines, MADISON GREEN meets the previously accepted guidelines for us on all surfaces in inedible product processing areas, non-processing areas, and/or exteriors. This free-rinsing product does not leave a white alkaline film on the cleaned surface and has a pleasant wintergreen odor. It is safe for use on all ferrous, zinc, aluminum, and brass alloys when used as directed. Ideal for immersion, manual spray-and-rinse, or manual spray-and-wipe methods, at concentrations from 5 percent by volume with water of any temperature, to full strength. Some applications may provide better results when followed by a water rinse.

Permission for the use of these compounds on loading docks and other similar areas is left to the discretion of the inspectors in charge of the plants.

Madison Chemical Representatives can assist with recommendations on dilutions and procedures on specific applications.