New EquipmentEquipment BriefsEquipment

Dynatrol Teflon coated Bulk Solids Level Switch

Dynatrol® GJ CIP Level Detector
December 27, 2019
KEYWORDS ingredient handling / ingredient handling machines / ingredient storage
Reprints
No Comments

Company: Automation Products, Inc. - Dynatrol Division

Websitewww.dynatrolusa.com

Equipment Snapshot: Dynatrol CL‐10GJ CIP Teflon coated Bulk Solids Level Switch easily obtains high, intermediate, or low level measurement in storage bins or hoppers. The vibrating paddle design provides consistent results on bulk solid materials that have a tendency to pack or bridge.  

Food industry applications may include potato flakes, powdered sugar, spices and additives to bulk foods such as granola, dried fruits or nuts. Typical density range is 10-15 lbs/ft3 for this CL-10GJ level switch. NEMA 4x washdown duty for the Food Industry.

Built in the USA, all Dynatrol level switch components have been solidly constructed for a long operating life, have no moving parts and require no field adjustments. They are virtually wear-free; many Dynatrol detectors have been in service for over 25 years. All units are approved for Class I, Groups C & D; Class II, Groups E, F & G; and Class III Services.  . 

 

subscribe to sfwb

Related Articles

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.