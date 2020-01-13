Epson UV digital label press

Company: Epson America

Website: epson.com

Technology Snapshot: The Epson SurePress L-6534VW UV digital label press is now available and on display at the Epson Demo Center in Carson, Calif. The SurePress L-6534VW enables high-speed printing that's ideal for producing labels and packaging with up to 164 feet per minute (fpm). The new press is now on display in the Epson Demo Center, which provides potential customers an opportunity to see and experience the complete lineup of Epson’s label and packaging printing solutions.

“With a combination of LED UV curing inks compliant with Food Contact Materials (FCM) regulations, its Epson PrecisionCore print head technology and faster speeds compared to the previous generation, the SurePress L-6534VW produces high-quality prints with an amazingly wide color gamut,” said Mike Pruitt, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “For packaging converters with demanding jobs, the SurePress L-6534VW brings together an expanded feature set, including the unique Digital Varnish and reliable automated operation, that can allow converters to expand offerings and revenue opportunities to increase both productivity and profitability.”

Designed for label converters investing in a digital label press for the first time or looking to expand production facilities with a reliable, easy-to-use press, the SurePress L-6534VW delivers print speed modes to meet a range of converter needs, including “Standard” at 98 ft./minute and “Productivity” at 164 ft./minute.

The SurePress L-6534VW digital LED UV inkjet press comes standard with all the functions required for label production, including a Corona Treater, white ink, digital varnish, and an additional UV curing unit. The print heads, inks, LED pinning and curing lamp units, media feeding, and control system are all developed, serviced and manufactured by Epson. Additional features include:

PrecisionCore Linehead: Enables high-speed, single-pass printing to deliver amazing output quality and durability; digital monitoring system maintains high productivity using Nozzle Verification Technology to automatically check and manage inkjet nozzles

Digital Varnish: Gloss or matte finish can be selected for the overall label, and appealing partial accents can be added using glossy or matte spot varnish

Substrate Feed: Center drum system feeds the substrate with incredible precision designed to achieve high accuracy color registration and reduce the heat expansion or shrinkage of the substrate, enabling various types of off-the-shelf standard flexographic substrates to be used

LED UV Ink: Quick-drying UV ink helps enhance productivity and offers excellent weather, scratch, chemical, and water resistance; LED light source saves space and offers low energy use, enabling printing on heat-sensitive substrates

White Ink: In White ink printing, Surface White Print and Reverse-White Print are available to extend the range of expression on clear and metalized films

Variable Web Width: Supports rolls from 3.15 to 13-inches wide up to 0.013-inches (0.32 mm) thick

Enhanced Productivity: Linehead maintenance is done automatically during the shift, and manual cleaning is limited to a short interval after the shift

The SurePress L-6534VW, and a conversion kit for the existing SurePress L-6034VW, are now available. One SurePress L-6534VW model is currently available under promotional terms and limited SurePress L-6034VW models will be sold at special pricing. For additional information or to schedule a visit at the Demo Center, visit www.epson.com/surepress. For inquiries in North America, contact: