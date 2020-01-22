Kwik Lok names vice president of engineering and innovation

Kwik Lok announced that Gary Tong has joined the company as the vice president of engineering and innovation. Kwik Lok Corporation has added this new role to lead its engineers and foster a culture of increased innovation, continuing the company’s legacy of creating clever customer solutions. Gary Tong is a seasoned mechanical engineer and engineering manager. He comes to Kwik Lok after a nearly fourteen-year tenure with Boeing’s Commercial Airplane Division. His projects at Boeing included global supplier development, new aircraft certification, new regulation and policy proposal along with aircraft interior product development, design and engineering process improvement.

Kwik Lok CEO, Don Carrell stated, “Kwik Lok is the long-established global leader in packaging. By adding innovation to this VP role, we will be well-positioned to continue our focus on innovation and growth. I am extremely pleased to have Gary Tong join Kwik Lok. His leadership skills and understanding of the engineering and design process, along with his background in technology, will be a huge asset as we provide clever, innovative solutions for our customers.”

Gary is originally from Shanghai, China and is fluent in Mandarin and English. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington, Seattle. Recently, he has completed studies for a Master of Science in Technology Management from Columbia University. In addition, he is certified by Stanford University in Advanced Project Management.