Company: Angelic Bakehouse

Website: www.angelicbakehouse.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Angelic Bakehouse, innovator of nutritious sprouted whole grain baked goods, proudly presents the latest in its line of low sodium heart-healthy offerings, Reduced Sodium Flatzza Crusts, in conjunction with American Heart Month this February. The low sodium addition to the line is part flatbread, part pizza crust, and all kinds of delicious. With the new crusts containing 50 percent less salt than regular Flatzza Crusts, pizza night has never been more nourishing. Like all the brand’s products, the crusts are made with Angelic Bakehouse’s unique Sprouted and Fresh Pressed method of pressing freshly sprouted whole grains directly into the dough, improving flavor and boosting nutritional value. The most recent offering boasts a superior taste and texture that is perfect for making veggie pizza, Italian flatbread, or whatever suits your fancy – without foregoing flavor.

“Healthy pizza is no longer an oxymoron! We’re already proud of the protein, fiber and net carbs our Flatzza delivers, blowing away what a traditional pizza crust offers – now we provide a low sodium option too,” said Jenny Marino, founder of Angelic Bakehouse. “The Low Sodium Flatzza extends our existing line of low sodium products, including No Sodium Added Bread, Low Sodium Bread and Low Sodium Wraps. This reinforces our commitment to being a leading provider of low sodium food options; for those wanting or requiring low sodium diets, we’re excited to be able to meet their needs without sacrificing taste! We’re proud to make carbs with standards.”

Angelic Bakehouse Reduced Sodium Flatzza Crusts contain 120 calories, six grams of protein, five grams of dietary fiber, two grams of sugar and 100 milligrams of sodium in each delectable serving. The 100 milligrams of sodium are nearly three times less than the nation’s leading brand of pizza crusts, and the new products offer half the fat, half the sugar and almost one-third the net carbs per serving. All of Angelic Bakehouse’s low sodium products can be found at www.angelicbakehouse.com/goods/low-sodium-foods-products/.

“Our customers have continually asked for low sodium options, and we’re listening,” said Marino. “According to the American Heart Association, nine out of 10 Americans consume more than double the daily recommended level of sodium, and 65 percent of that comes from food bought in grocery stores. We have a responsibility to help consumers at the aisle, and are committed to being thoughtful and intentional with all of our ingredient decisions. When it comes to the Nutrition Facts label, we’re going to beat these large brands every time. We are extremely proud of the low sodium offerings we have on the market. American Heart Month is the perfect time to showcase what we bring to the table and how a change in lifestyle and diet habits doesn’t have to be bland. We are pleased to offer our consumers healthy and delicious alternatives to traditional market offerings, and be the brand that they rely on for the best low sodium options.”

All Angelic Bakehouse products start with Sprouted and Fresh Pressed Grains, the extraordinary version of whole grains that are sprouted to amplify flavor and nutrition. Thanks to this process, all products offer a variety of nutritional benefits such as a lower glycemic index, higher levels of B vitamins, folate, fiber and essential amino acids, and reduced levels of phytic acid and gluten, making the nutrients inside more available for absorption and may make them easier to digest than other grains. They are also egg-free, nut-free, dairy-free, soy-free, sesame seed free, non-GMO, kosher, vegan and free of seven of the top eight allergens, excluding wheat.

Angelic Bakehouse Reduced Sodium Flatzza Crusts retail for $5.99 and, along with all Angelic Bakehouse foods, are available online at www.angelicbakehouse.com/goods/ and at select natural and conventional grocers nationwide, including Fresh Thyme, local co-ops and more. To learn more about Angelic Bakehouse’s full portfolio of sprouted grain products or for recipe ideas, please visit www.angelicbakehouse.com.