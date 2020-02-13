Cambrian Innovation acquires Baswood and accelerates progress towards sustainable industrial wastewater management

Cambrian Innovation, a commercial provider of distributed wastewater and resource recovery solutions, has successfully acquired Baswood, an expert in technology-based wastewater and biosolids management. The new partnership will accelerate Cambrian’s vision to treat industry as an ecosystem— extracting precious resources, like clean energy and clean water, from wastewater. Utilizing the companies’ combined and complementary technologies, Cambrian will now feature even more comprehensive and versatile solutions that can be applied across industries, as it continues to innovate toward a more sustainable water preservation system in the face of global water scarcity.

With this acquisition, Cambrian has doubled its number of installations worldwide and has expanded its customer base, which includes some of the biggest names in food and beverage, like LVMH-Domaine Chandon, AB InBev, and Keurig Dr Pepper, among others. The company will also continue expansion in residential and resort development with Discovery Land Company.

Baswood customers will benefit from Cambrian’s expansive suite of compatible solutions and its ability to optimize existing Baswood systems within its robust research and development lab. Additionally, prospective customers can radically reduce wastewater management costs through Cambrian’s service-based offering, the Water-Energy Purchase Agreement (WEPA). The first-of-its-kind financing platform provides wastewater treatment and resource recovery as a monthly service with no hefty upfront costs.

“One site at a time, we are changing the way wastewater is viewed and managed, treating it not as waste, but as a source of clean energy and reusable water,” says Cambrian founder and CEO Matthew Silver. “Partnering with Baswood means even more solutions, more expertise, a broader customer base, and a greater positive impact.”

Edward Norton, a founding investor and longtime chairman of the Board of Baswood will join the Cambrian board. Norton says, “Water scarcity is no longer a threat; it is a crisis. And in order to save our most precious resource, we need to work together to innovate and implement change. The coming together of Cambrian and Baswood is a huge advancement toward revolutionizing the way we view and manage wastewater, and it is the kind of partnership we need to effect real change for the health of our planet.”

For more information about Cambrian, visit cambrianinnovation.com.