PSSI promotes Mike Newland to VP

PSSI has announced the appointment of Mike Newland to its leadership team as vice president of the Midland Division. Newland will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Midland Division, adhering to their Core Values: Safety, Integrity, Team, Customer Focus & Achievement. He works closely with the Food Safety teams to protect our clients, and our Sales Team to help grow the company.

“Mike’s leadership skills and customer focus make him invaluable to our company. I am proud to have Mike leading our Midland Division,” said Dan Taft, president and CEO of PSSI.

Mike joined PSSI in 2016 as an area manager trainee. He quickly moved into the area manager role and was a division manager for two years. Although Mike has only been with the company for a short time, he has had a positive impact on the organization. In 2020 he was elevated to vice president. He is a University of PSSI Graduate, the company’s internal leadership training program, member of the IT Steering Committee, RPM Data Integrity Team, and a co-sponsor of the PSSI Facebook Recruitment Program.

“I am most looking forward to working with our team and mentoring the talented people we have within our division,” says Newland. “Having bench strength strong in customer service and technology skills will position us for future success.”

Mike holds a B.S. in Business Administration. Prior to joining PSSI, he served in a number of executive roles over the past 20 years in Operations at several large publications and media companies.