Grey Mountain Partners sells Kronos Foods

Grey Mountain Partners (“Grey Mountain”) has sold Kronos Foods (“Kronos” or the “Company”) to Entrepreneurial Equity Partners (“e2p”). Grey Mountain partnered with the company in September 2016 with the goal of developing and expanding its differentiated offering of world cuisine by providing best in class new product innovation to a broader customer base. Grey Mountain is grateful for the opportunity to have worked with this incredibly talented and dedicated management team and the company’s 270+ employees. Harris Williams & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to Kronos and Grey Mountain in the transaction.

About Kronos Foods

Founded in 1975, Kronos is a leading provider of global cuisine, including authentic Mediterranean foods, ready-to-eat proteins, plant-based proteins, and value-added bakery products. The company’s exclusive KronoBROIL technology further provides pre-cooked, ready-to-eat gyros slices that are ideal for chain restaurants, educational institutions, and other foodservice providers.

For more information, please visit www.kronosfoodscorp.com.

About Grey Mountain Partners

Grey Mountain Partners is a Boulder, Colorado-based private equity firm that focuses on partnering with management to create lasting value through operational improvements and strategic growth initiatives. Since 2003 Grey Mountain has focused on the small end of the middle-market, investing in more than 40 companies across a wide range of industries. The firm is currently investing its $425 million Fund III and is actively pursuing new investment opportunities. For additional details on the transaction, or to discuss new investment opportunities, contact Ben Ault in Minneapolis or Dan Allen in Pittsburgh.

For more information about Grey Mountain Partners, please visit www.greymountain.com.