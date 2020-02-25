METTLER TOLEDO's Throat and Super Throat PRO ST metal detectors

Company: METTLER TOLEDO

Website: www.mt.com

Equipment Snapshot: METTLER TOLEDO Throat and Super Throat vertical metal detectors are designed for integration with Vertical Form, Fill and Seal (VFFS) equipment to inspect free-falling products in food processing and packaging applications. These vertical metal detectors are particularly suitable for snack food and confectionery processing where metallized film packaging is used. Inspection of metal contaminants within the product flow takes place immediately before the product enters the bag, overcoming any limitations created by the wrapping material and ensuring that the highest levels of sensitivity is achieved.

Now METTLER TOLEDO Safeline has introduced multiple improvements to its entire Gravity Flow metal detector line that further increase productivity, enhance brand protection and improve product and process quality while keeping operators safer.

These improvements are aimed at making metal detection a smoother, safer, less disruptive process that adds to the profitability of operations. The four new improvements are the RT (Reduced Test) Mode; the ATS (Automatic Test System; e-Drive technology to increase the detection of smaller and spherical contaminants; and Emulation, which enables the remote monitoring of detector performance using hand-held wireless devices.

RT Mode enables a significant reduction in the frequency of metal detector testing. A company currently testing metal detector function every two hours can extend this to every 12 hours with RT, providing the extended test period is still within the customer's quarantine period for that product. On-board technology continuously analyzes the performance of all critical components within the system to ensure that they are in a good operating condition. This continuous tracking and identification of any elements that may lead to a reduction in system performance eliminates the need for frequent testing throughout production runs. RT Mode identifies any issues that can potentially affect the performance of the metal detector before the system goes out of specification, reducing operator involvement and alerting users. Mettler Toledo developed ATS to keep downtime to an absolute minimum. At the touch of a button, ATS automatically introduces three test pieces into the metal detector's aperture in a controlled manner via a pneumatic system–one ferrous, one non-ferrous and one stainless steel. A four-test sample option is also available, to include testing for aluminum. ATS improves the efficiency and repeatability of performance testing to enhance quality processes. New eDrive technology drives greater power to the transmit coil of the metal detector, enabling it to detect significantly smaller real life metal contaminants. When fitted with eDrive, Mettler Toledo’s latest throat metal detectors and gravity fall systems also deliver up to 20 per cent greater spherical sensitivity. This translates into significantly improved wire length detection capabilities, for enhanced product quality, increased consumer satisfaction and greater brand protection.

The fourth new improvement is Emulation. Using VNC (Virtual Network Computing) technology, Emulation allows operators to mirror the Human Machine Interface (HMI) of one or more Profile metal detectors onto remote networked devices, including mobile phones, tablets and laptops. The customer downloads a free application from the app store and links it directly to the metal detector. This enables quality personnel to log in from any location and remotely monitor the current status of the detector, view any setting changes that have been made, and review access log statistics without having to be directly in front of the metal detector.

Emulation also enables line operators to monitor the performance of metal detectors that are typically located high above production lines, eliminating the need to climb ladders and work at dangerous heights. Safety is a concern of all manufacturers, and this feature has been an especially popular improvement.