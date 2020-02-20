PACK EXPO East 2020 brings cutting-edge technologies and insights to the Northeast

To meet the needs of regional manufacturers, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, will bring PACK EXPO East (March 3-5, 2020; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia) to the City of Brotherly Love. This represents the fourth iteration of the trade show that brings world-class packaging solutions to roughly one-third of the nation’s top CPGs located within 200 miles or less of Philadelphia.

PACK EXPO East will unite over 400 exhibitors and more than 7,000 industry professionals spanning its 100,000 net square feet of exhibit space. Attendees and exhibitors can expect to address challenges driving the food, beverage, cannabis, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, personal care, medical device, industrial and household chemical, and other packaged goods industries. The show will be a resource for solutions and insights to improve the sustainability, efficiency, productivity and security of the manufacturing supply chain.

PACK EXPO East’s variety of educational opportunities and targeted features will guide attendees to the suppliers and information they need:



The Forum at PACK EXPO: The Forum (Booth 1430) will feature 45-minute open sessions on the latest industry trends by the OpX Leadership Network, Institute of Packaging Professionals, Contract Packagers Association and PMMI Business Intelligence followed by small group breakout sessions and Q&A sessions.

The Innovation Stage: The Innovation Stage (Booth 1029) will feature free, 30-minute educational sessions by exhibitors, offering ample opportunity for attendees to learn about breakthrough technologies, innovative applications and proven approaches from the experts first-hand.

Packaging & Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN) Breakfast: PACK EXPO East will convene the PPWLN on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in room 119AB at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Keynote speakers will address the "power of parity" and how to fast-track gender equality through investment strategies. RSVP (required) here.

Connect with Future Leaders: PACK EXPO East provides programs and activities aimed at getting students excited about careers in packaging. CareerLink

PACK EXPO East provides programs and activities aimed at getting students excited about careers in packaging. LIVE, PMMI’s online job board, provides an opportunity for PMMI members and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to meet with students and veterans pursuing careers in packaging and processing during one-on-one informational interviews. Interviews will take place at the show on Wednesday, March 4, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. EST in Room 120A.

Future Innovators Robotics Showcase Robotics teams from Philadelphia-area high schools bring in robots they have designed and built themselves and show them in action.

Tuesday and Wednesday, March 3-4; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 5; 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at

Located at the end of aisle 700

The Workforce Development Pavilion: Attendees can visit this one-stop-shop for resources to strengthen and grow the manufacturing workforce. PMMI is also offering popular PMMI U training workshops at PACK EXPO East including:

Certified Trainer Workshop – March 3-4, 2020: PMMI's Certified Trainer Workshops will equip your company with strategies and tactics to train across all employee skill levels. Located in room 116 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fundamentals of Field Service– March 3-4, 2020: This two-day workshop explores non-technical knowledge and skills needed to be a great technician. Topics include: Customer Service, Troubleshooting, Environmental Issues, Safety, Training and Service Call Follow Up. Located in room 115A from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

This two-day workshop explores non-technical knowledge and skills needed to be a great technician. Topics include: Customer Service, Troubleshooting, Environmental Issues, Safety, Training and Service Call Follow Up. Located in room 115A from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Contract Packaging Sourcing Center: Hosted by CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, this show floor resource will help visitors address their contract packaging needs and offer solutions to their most challenging problems.

Tools to Enhance Your Show Experience:

Navigate the show like a pro with the free PACK EXPO East Mobile App as well as My Show Planner.

Explore just a few of the innovations you can expect to see on the show floor:

E-commerce packaging solution minimizes misplaced product errors

Unique to other E-commerce packaging solutions, the 3322 E-commerce Machine by Texwrap (Booth #1408) offers a proprietary product tracking feature that helps prevent errors relating to product that is removed or misplaced from a line. Unlike technologies that rely on manual error detection, the 3322 uses a series of photo eye tracking and verifications to reduce errors. Its system of verifications helps prevent errors by alerting the operator when there is a discrepancy. After a product is detected by the initial photo eye, the system recognizes the product position is incorrect and subsequently alarms and halts the system. This prevents the wrong labels from being applied to all the subsequent packages.

Case packer makes changeover more efficient

With its next generation of side load case packers, Brenton (Promach Booth #1408) will introduce the M2000, which is designed to wrap-around, knock-down regular slotted cases (RSC) or trays. With Sealed for Life mounted rotary bearings and Lube for Life rollers, this low maintenance machine saves on the total cost of ownership. The M2000 enables higher up time by making changeover more repeatable. HMI visual aids inform the operator what the set point needs to be at each changeover location and all rotary changeover points have an electric changeover verification module that alerts users when they are within the designated window of adjustment.

Flexible packaging line increases shelf line of food

Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd. (Booth #2131) will showcase its food packaging line designed for dry foods, frozen foods, liquids and viscous, snack foods, nutritional and health foods, pet foods and other agricultural products. The company will offer a large range of flexible packaging materials and applications that increase shelf-life and barrier properties one of which, is a premium coffee bean bag. The bag offers an exclusive and premium look with a unique combination of aesthetics and material specification that includes a degassing valve to remove the gas generated by roasted coffee bean so the pack does not burst.

Automatic bagger boosts efficiency and reduces downtime

PAC Machinery (Booth #1314) will unveil the Rollbag R3200 Automatic Bagger at PACK EXPO East. Featuring a sleek, new compact design, the automatic bagger is engineered to increase efficiency. It can package up to 80 bags per minute using Rollbag brand pre-opened bags on a roll. Additionally, a bag can be adjusted to virtually any length quickly and easily using the touchscreen interface for a custom fit. Easier to operate, the Rollbag R3200 automatic bagger can be configured using a wide variety of feeding systems including scales, bowl feeders, counters and robotics for simpler integration into an automated production environment. Compared to other automatic baggers, the R3200 uses off-the-shelf replacement parts that are available from most maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) suppliers, which makes it easier to maintain. Easy access to parts means reduced downtime spent waiting for costly, proprietary parts when repair or routine maintenance is required.

Register for PACK EXPO East today at www.packexpoeast.com. Registration is $30 through Feb. 7 after which the price increases to $100. For more information and to register online, visit www.packexpoeast.com. For resources pertaining to specific vertical industries, click here.