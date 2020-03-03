Country Archer Zero Sugar Beef Jerky

Company: Country Archer Provisions

Website: www.countryarcher.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Country Archer Provisions has announced that it will debut Zero Sugar Beef Jerky, the newest addition to its portfolio of clean meat snacks, at Natural Products Expo West 2020. Attendees will be among the first to taste the unique, sugar- and soy-free, expertly crafted and chef-created flavor innovations, including Spicy Sesame Garlic, Mustard BBQ, and Classic at booths #N725 and 5083. The zero-sugar line was developed to meet the needs of Keto, low carb and low-sugar consumers looking for a protein-filled zero sugar and allergen-free meat snack without sacrificing on taste or texture.

“We’re always striving to elevate our offerings with fresh innovation that meets the evolving needs of better-for-you shoppers, and our new Zero Sugar line, was born from this commitment,” said co-founder and CEO of Country Archer, Eugene Kang. “Keto, low-carb and low-sugar specialty diets are surging in popularity, building higher demand for recognizable ingredients and sustainable proteins. When we realized there’s currently no zero-sugar, zero-soy, grass-fed beef jerky on the market, we knew we could develop a standout product to meet this incremental consumer. People deserve real food without compromise, and our new Zero Sugar Beef Jerky is the perfect snack for anyone following a zero-sugar or -soy, low-carb, Keto, or gluten-free diet.”

To develop the one-of-a-kind, mouthwatering, hand-crafted recipes, Country Archer partnered with acclaimed Chef, Will Horowitz, to create a clean, yet gourmet snack that doesn’t compromise on flavor or texture. With culinary excellence running in his lineage, Horowitz is the grandson of New York deli owners and executive chef and owner of Ducks Eatery in New York City, where his mission is to restore globally inspired heritage cooking techniques and preservation and to bring sustainable living to the forefront.

“Although I’m based in one of the epicenters of the culinary world in Manhattan, I find myself most at home and at peace in the mountains – living sustainably. So, partnering with Country Archer, knowing we share the same values in sustainability, real ingredients, and authentic food crafting was a no brainer,” said Horowitz. “It’s more than just creating a product. We focus on every step of the process. Throughout history, we’ve seen the beautiful way that different cultures apply their techniques to food and sometimes create something new and fresh as a result – that’s what we aimed to do here. I wanted to create unexpected flavor combinations that highlight natural authentic ingredients.”

All varieties of Zero Sugar Beef Jerky will have an SRP of $6.99 and will hit shelves at Whole Foods Markets in the Southern Pacific region this June, with a national roll out of the Classic and Mustard BBQ varieties to follow in October. The complete line of Zero Sugar Beef Jerky will be available at Sprouts Farmers Market locations beginning in August. Like all Country Archer beef snacks, new Zero Sugar Beef Jerky is crafted with gourmet cuts of USDA-inspected 100 percent grass-fed and finished, pasture raised beef, and is free of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, nitrites, MSG, gluten, antibiotics and added hormones. Additional flavor details include:

Mustard BBQ – Inspired by the flavor profile of Carolina BBQ, the rich, tangy blend of vinegar, mustard and spices is a mouthwatering bite with 12g of protein per serving.

Spicy Sesame Garlic – a savory, spicy, garlicky combination with 11g of protein per serving.

Classic – the original recipe with 12g of protein, a pinch of rosemary and a dash of oregano.

In addition to the new Zero Sugar line, Country Archer will give a first look at a new design and brand strategy for its entire platform of clean meat snacks that will begin hitting shelves this summer. The new look includes a refreshed brand name, Country Archer Provisions, and iconic and simplified new logo to better reflect the company’s driving mission of crafting real food to craft a better world and core values of real ingredients, sustainability, and authenticity. The change to “Provisions” also reflects the brand’s commitment to scaling the portfolio of its thoughtfully sourced and hand-crafted meat snacks with innovation extending beyond traditional jerky into mini and full-size meat sticks.

“Our brand has grown beyond focusing on meat jerky, and we wanted to create a new brand identity to better communicate the diversity of our portfolio and commitment to sustainability and real food,” continued Kang. “Plus, our new look will make it even easier for shoppers looking for clean ingredients to find Country Archer on shelf.”

The new packaging and brand ethos were developed with the Boulder, Colorado based branding and strategy firm, Interact, as well as consumer research, to reflect Country Archer’s commitment to responsible sourcing and sustainability. For example, the brand’s lead supplier in Australia reduced greenhouse gases by 20 percent in 2019, and Country Archer has also implemented initiatives in transportation to further cut emissions, like using ocean freight instead of air and trucks within the EPA Smartway Program.

Country Archer meat snacks are available at more than 25,000 conventional, natural, mass, and convenience stores nationwide, including Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Safeway, Smart & Final, Love’s Travel Centers, Speedway, Wawa, Pilot Flying J, Travel Centers of America and more. For product and sales inquiries, please contact info@countryarcher.com.